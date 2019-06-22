PDCA receives Rs2.5 million grant from PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has given Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) a grant of Rs2.5 million to prepare the team for the World Series to be held from August 2 in Worcestershire.

“We are extremely grateful to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for such a wonderful support. We are very much thankful to PCB’s new Managing Director Mr Waseem Khan for his personal interest to encourage our special cricketers by giving Rs2.5 million,” PDCA honorary secretary Amiruddin Ansari said on Saturday.

“His approval to use the High Performance Centre in Karachi and National Stadium for a 10-day training camp will help us prepare the team for the World Series in England,” he added.

Amir said that the team will leave no stone unturned in preparing for the event. “The training will begin in a few days and we will try to instill a winning mentality in the team,” he said.

Besides Pakistan, hosts England, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe will participate in the tournament.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India on August 9. “Our players are confident to face India and they will try to win this crucial clash,” Amir said.

Pakistan won the Tri-Nation Disability Cricket Series last year after beating England in the final at Worcestershire County Ground.