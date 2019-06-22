Plant more trees

Planting trees on the roadside is an important step. It is unfortunate that, in the name of development, it has became practice to cut trees without planting replacements. This adds to global warming.

There are a number of benefits of planting trees by the roads. Roadside trees give shade from sun, act as umbrellas during the rainy season, serve as bus shelters and prevent roads from erosion. They also reduce dust particles and provide pure oxygen to their surroundings. It is the responsibility of the forestry department as well as every individual to plant trees to keep the environment clean and make this planet liveable.

Suhail Ahmed Abro, Larkana