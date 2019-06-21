Felix ousts Tsitsipas

LONDON: Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime claimed the scalp of Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at Queen’s on Friday with an impressive 7-5, 6-2 victory.

At 18, Auger-Aliassime becomes the youngest Queen’s semi-finalist since Australia’s Lleyton Hewitt at the same age in 1999. The Canadian may have been seeded lower but he owns a perfect record against Tsitsipas with three victories as a junior and now two on the ATP Tour. Tsitsipas was not helped by a painful right shoulder — which required on-court treatment — after two falls in the final game of the first set. Auger-Aliassime will play either his more experienced compatriot Milos Raonic or 37-year-old veteran Feliciano Lopez in Saturday’s semi-finals.