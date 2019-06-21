Roy wants to play against Australia

LEEDS: England’s Jason Roy remains optimistic he will be able to return to World Cup action against Australia despite a hamstring injury that is being managed “day by day”.

The dynamic Surrey opener tore the muscle while fielding in England’s group win over the West Indies and has been ruled out for at least two games including Friday’s match with Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Roy was advised against batting during a brief net practice at Yorkshire’s headquarters on Thursday. Although he is keen to face arch rivals Australia at Lord’s on Tuesday, an England side bidding to win the World Cup for the first time may well decide against risking Roy given they are already on course to reach the semi-finals.

“I’m working extremely hard. I’ve now got two days off and I’ll have scan in a couple of days to make sure everything is going in the right direction,” Roy said.