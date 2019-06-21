France to collaborate with NAVTTC

Islamabad: A two-member delegation from France led by Higher Education Attaché Sebastien Cartier met chairman of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Syed Javed Hassan and Executive Director Dr Nasir Khan to discuss various areas of collaboration for uplift of skill sector of Pakistan.

“Investment in our human capital is the only path towards economic development. Right now we are facing huge issues in terms of labour productivity, capacity building and quality of training and to overcome these challenges it is imperative we create a stable and market-based technical and vocational education and training (TVET) mechanism,” said the NAVTTC chairman.

He said the importance of the TVET sector was the greatest for a country like Pakistan where more than 60 per cent of its people comprises youth below the age of 30 years.

The NAVTTC chairman briefed the delegation on the initiatives of NAVTTC and TVET Task Force for successful implementation of TVET reform agendas. He said the government was giving high priority to development of the TVET sector and to bring it at par with international standards.