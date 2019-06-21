Man shot, injured by robbers

A 50-year-old man, Yasin Jafar, was shot and injured in a firing incident near Liaquat Ali Khan Chowk, Block 7, within the limits of the Jauharabad police station.

He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The police said that the incident took place when two men riding a motorcycle shot and injured the man over offering resistance to a robbery bid. The assailants managed to escape.

35-year-old injured

A man was injured in a firing incident that took place in New Karachi Industrial Area in Sector 11-G. According to police, the victim was identified as 35-year-old Mursaleen, and he was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where doctors termed his condition critical.

The police said that two armed men riding a motorcycle were behind the incident. However, the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.

Stray bullet

A 30-year-old man, Haq Nawaz, was injured in a firing incident that took place in the Kalakot area of Lyari. Police officials said the man was hit by a stray bullet, adding that he was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Man wounded

A 35-year-old man, namely Iqbal Siddiq, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in Chashma Goth within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. The injured person was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The police said that the motive behind the incident was yet to be identified. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.