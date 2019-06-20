close
June 21, 2019

Easy taxes

Newspost

 
The government is losing tax in a big way because the detailed information required by the present IT Returns and Wealth Statement cannot be accurately provided by individuals who do not have accountants to accurately maintain income and expenditure record. There is no other way of paying tax by individuals. Sending notices to prospective taxpayers will only create fear and make the government unpopular.

The government should decide whether its priority is tax or IT returns and wealth statements from individuals. If tax is the priority, then the tax payment procedure should be made easy and hassle-free for individuals including those living far away from IT Facilitation Centers and IT consultants. For individual taxpayers, a list of taxable income with tax rates and payment procedure should be published and made available at all post offices and authorised banks on payment. CNIC number on the challan copy will automatically put taxpayers in tax net without IT returns.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

