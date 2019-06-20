Seminar on ‘Philosophy of ‘Khudi’ held

Islamabad : The ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) in in collaboration action with Pakistan’s Embassy Tehran organised an international seminar on ‘Philosophy of Khudi in the poetry of Iqbal’ at ECI Headquarters.

Prominent Iranian and Pakistani scholars, poets, academicians, students and media persons attended the seminar, says a press release.

Chairman Allama Iqbal Council, Islamabad Zulfiqar Cheema was the chief guest at the occasion.

Welcoming the guests, President ECI Muhammad Mehdi Mazaheri paid rich tributes to

Iqbal and Saadi and said that poetry and philosophy of Iqbal and Saadi are still a great source of guidance for the whole world. He called Iqbal as poet of Future and said that both the poets gave message of improvement in society.

In her introductory remarks, Ambassador of Pakistan Riffat Masood appreciated the research work being done by Iranians on the philosophy of Iqbal. She said both Iqbal and Saadi worked for the awakening of society in their own styles leading ultimate to ‘sufism’. Their poetry has no precedent in the world.

Scholar and academician Dr Qasim Safi elucidated the knowledge of concept of’ Khudi’ through poems of Iqbal and said that the philosophy of Iqbal is very imperative for the Muslim world.

In his keynote speech, Zulfiqar Cheema said that Iqbal was well aware of the challenges being faced by the Muslim world and through his poetry and he gave a divine message of unity and Khudi to the Muslims of the world.

He said Iqbal awakened the Muslims from deep slumber, galvanized them and transformed a directionless crowd into a vibrant nation.

Calling Iqbal as Hakim ul Ummat, Mr. Cheema said that Iqbal believed in struggle and urged Muslims to follow Iqbal’s message as true prescription for the ills of Muslims around the globe.

A documentary on the poetry of Iqbal and Saadi was also screened while Iranian artists played musical performance of Iqbal and Saadi’s songs.