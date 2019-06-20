CDA to introduce intelligent transport system

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will introduce Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), first ever in the country, to mitigate transportation related requirements.

The ITS would be introduced at Islamabad Expressway from Zero Point to Rawat.

Traffic on Islamabad Expressway Signal Free Corridor would control particularly at different intersections from Zero Point to Rawat through this system. Under this project, CCTV surveillance system comprising upon static and Pan-Tilt & Zoom (PTZ) cameras would be installed after every three kilometers with the coverage of 500 meters.

A Traffic Control Center (TCC) would be also established. The TCC connected with field devices would be equipped with backlight LED Video wall screens, video wall controller, video storage and core network switch. Electronic variable message signs would be an important component of the ITS with aim to improve road safety and reduce impact of congestion as it will provide up-to-the-minute information regarding incident management, driver information, strategic diversion and road work on the Expressway. For this purpose bridges/existing gantries will be utilised. This ITS would be internally connected with fiber optics which would be laid across the Expressway. ITS will also have ability not only to classify the vehicles but could also count the vehicles to ensure smooth traffic management particularly at the peak hours. Speed control would be a vital component of this system. Point to Point (P2P) man less speed enforcement system will be used to detect the speed limits in which average speed between the points would be calculated.

Weigh stations would be also established along the Expressway to inspect the vehicular weights. E-fine collection system would be introduced under this project. The entire system would be backed up with high power gel batteries to avoid any breakdown in the electricity. In order to achieve desired results web portal and mobile app would be also developed to aware and update the public about the traffic situation at the Expressway. It is pertinent to mention here that the state-of-the-art ITS project is being implemented first time in the urban metropolis. After functioning the ITS system will improve traffic flow , safety level, reduce the environmental impact of traffic such as emission of harmful gases, noise and vibrations and will contribute to better quality and cleaner life in the city.