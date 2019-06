International medal winners get cash awards

KARACHI: Pakistan’s athletes who won medals in international events during the last couple of years were finally rewarded when they were given cash awards on Thursday at a special ceremony held at the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) headquarters in Islamabad.

The federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza gave away the awards to the distinguished athletes who did a fine job in various disciplines in five major international events.

The events chosen for awards were the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games held at Baku (Azerbaijan) from 12-22 May, 2017; the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) from 7-27 September 2017; the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta and Palembang (Indonesia) from 18 August to 2 September, 2018; the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games at Buenos Aires (Argentina) from 6-18 October, 2018; and Asian Para Games at Jakarta (Indonesia) from 6-13 October, 2018.

According to the press release issued by the Board the following athletes were handed over the prizes.

Asad Iqbal (athletics) gold in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and silver in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Baku; Mehboob Ali (athletics) gold in 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and silver in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Nishat Ali (athletics) gold in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games; Nokar Hussain (athletics) Gold in 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and silver in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Umar Sadat (athletics) silver in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Arshad Nadeem (athletics) bronze in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games and bronze in the 18th Asian Game; Muhammad Sajjad (snooker) bronze in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games; Abu Huraira (ju-jitsu) silver in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games; Muhammad Ammar (ju-jitsu) silver in 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games; Rafique Siddique (ju-jitsu) gold and silver in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games; Komal Emmanuel (ju-jitsu) silver and two bronze in 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games; Sonia Manzoor (ju-jitsu) three bronze in 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games; Shahzeb Nawaz Janjua (ju-jits) gold and bronze in 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games; Jahanzeb Rashad Lone (ju-jitsu) bronze in 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games; Saadi Ghulam Abbas (karate) silver in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Nargis (karate) bronze in 18th Asian Games; Khalil Akhtar (shooting) bronze in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Kaleem Ullah (shooting) bronze in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Tayyab Aslam (squash) bronze in 18th Asian Games; Amjad Fareed (squash) bronze in 18th Asian Games; Israr Ahmad (squash) bronze in 18th Asian Games; Asim Khan (squash) bronze in 18th Asian Games; Kiran Khan (swimming) bronze in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Mishael Aisha Ayub (swimming) bronze in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Bisma Khan and Jehanara Nabi (swimming) bronze in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Aqeel Khan (tennis) silver in 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Mohammad Abid (tennis) Silver - 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Muzammil Murtaza (tennis) Silver - 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Abdul Wahab (wrestling) Bronze - 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Inayat Ullah (wrestling) Bronze- 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games; Muhammad Adnan (belt wrestling) Silver - 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games; Muhammad Basit (belt wrestling) Bronze - 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games; Maryam (belt wrestling) Bronze - 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games; Beenish Khan (belt wrestling) 2-Bronze - 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games; Muhammad Safdar (belt wrestling) Bronze - 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games; Humaira Ashiq (belt wrestling) Bronze - 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games; Ambreen Masih (belt wrestling) 3-Bronze - 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts; Saeed Anwar (traditional wrestling) Bronze - 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games; Zahoor Ahmed (wushu) Bronze - 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Obaidullah (wushu) Bronze - 4th Islamic Solidarity Games; Maaz Khan (wushu) Kick Boxing Bronze - 4th Islamic Solidarity Bronze - 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts; Haider Ali (para athletics) 2-Gold – Asian Para Games, Bronze - Asian Para Games.

18th Asian Games bronze medallist kabaddi team players: Nasir Ali, Waseem Sajjad, Muhammad Rizwan, Tehseen-Ullah, Abid Hussain, Usman Zada, Muhammad Nadeem, Hassan Raza, Muhammad Imran, Kashif Razzaq, Mudassar Ali, Waqar Ali.