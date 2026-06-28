Prince William asked to ditch ‘privacy’ streak, become transparent king

Prince William is urged to be open about his finances when he makes King.

The Prince of Wales, whose father King Charles is going an extra mile to be transparent to win over public opinion, is reminded he would have to take one step forward.

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Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror: “I think it was a bit of an own goal by William not to have followed his father’s example about revealing his tax bill until now.

"Charles made his public when he was Prince of Wales, so it now looks as if William has been forced to do so. That’s a shame. And, despite the Palace saying that this was all about clarity, context and transparency, it turns out that we have only part of the story. The tax paid by the King and the Prince is rather meaningless when we don’t know the full picture: the total income, the expenses claimed, the dividends paid etc,” said the expert.

She added: “I know William is a fiercely private man, but he does need to read the room and be more open about his finances. His Duchy is professionally run, the books are officially audited – so there should be nothing to hide. He would do himself a favour to be frank about it.”