Mitchel Musso gushes over 'Hannah Montana' costar Miley Cyrus
Mitchel Musso opens up about his relationship with 'Hannah Montana' costars Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment
Mitchel Musso recently reflected on his bond with Hannah Montana co-stars Miley Cyrus and Emily Osment.
For those unaware, Musso, Cyrus, and Osment were besties in the Disney Channel series and played Oliver Oken, Hannah Montana, and Lilly Truscott, respectively.
During the recent episode of the Joe Vulpis Podcast, the 34-year-old American actor and singer talked about their relationship, saying, "This is our middle school, high school, college — we graduated a class of three."
He added, "It was just me, Miley, and Emily, right? So, it was everything to us. If we weren't on set together, we were out snowboarding together. We were hanging out in Tennessee at the house."
"We were ... just never wanted to be apart. You know what I mean? We had so many inside jokes. It was our little, it was our clique, you know, us three,” the Monster House star quipped.
Musso went on to call Cyrus “one of the coolest people. One of the most impressive people.”
“It's not like I talk to Miley every single day, but you know the once or twice a year that I do get to speak with her, she's my sister, you know what I mean? I'd do anything for Miles,” he claimed.
It is pertinent to mention that both Mitchel Musso and Emily Osment did not appear in Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which aired in March 2026.
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