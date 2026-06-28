Courteney Cox breaks up with longtime partner Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox has secretly parted ways with her longtime partner, Johnny McDaid.

A well-placed insider told Daily Mail that the 62-year-old American actress and producer secretly separated last year after more than ten years of togetherness.

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The insider told the outlet the decision was mutual and was made after serious consideration, as they both had started living “different lives” personally and professionally.

Both Cox and the Snow Patrol musician would split their time between Los Angeles and London, as the Friends alum resides in the United States, while the How to be Dead crooner is mostly found in the United Kingdom.

The source stated, “Johnny speaks incredibly highly of Courteney. They had a very deep relationship and they remain extremely amicable. They are great friends and care about each other very much.”

“This was not an ugly split. They had simply reached a point where they were living different lives,” they claimed.

For those unaware, Cox and McDaid first crossed paths at a star-studded house party hosted by the Cougar Town star in 2013 and started dating shortly after their first encounter.

The couple announced their engagement after nine months of dating, but their relationship took a tumultuous turn, and they ended up calling off their engagement in 2015.

It is pertinent to mention that Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid reconciled in 2016 but did not get re-engaged.