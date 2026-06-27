Madonna playfully rejects collaboration with Kylie Minogue on 'Confession II'

Madonna has playfully ignored the question about her collaboration with Kylie Minogue in her forthcoming album Confession II.

On Friday, June 26, the 67-year-old American singer-songwriter and record producer showed up on The Graham Norton Show. The BBC show took a surprise turn when Minogue appeared and sat close to the Queen of Pop.

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Norton went on to ask Madonna if she would include the 58-year-old Australian singer-songwriter and actress in her forthcoming album.

He asked, "There are rumors that Kylie is on Confession II. Is this you confirming that rumor?"

Dodging the question, she told the host that it is her "job to be mysterious,” which made Minogue erupt in laughter and remark that the Like a Virgin hitmaker is "good at deflecting."

Moving forward, both singers reminisced about their May 2024 performance in Los Angeles during Madonna's Celebration Tour as they performed Minogue's hit song Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

"What a moment. I absolutely loved that," the Chiggy Wiggy songstress said.

It is pertinent to mention that Confession II, also known as Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II, is Madonna’s fifteenth studio album, which will be released on July 3, 2026.