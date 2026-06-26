Misleading Taylor Swift ‘pregnancy’ video goes viral after NYT wedding report

A video of Taylor Swift shared with a misleading claim has garnered over three million views after the New York Times reported that the singer is set to marry Travis Kelce next month.

Matt Wallace, a social media influencer posted a video on X on Friday zooming in on Taylor Swift's midsection during a recent performance, claiming the singer "is not going to be able to hide her secret much longer."

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The video revived unconfirmed online speculation about a possible pregnancy with Travis Kelce.

Swifties called out the user for making false claims about the singer and accused him of body shaming,

However, the clip appears to be just normal stage footage where Taylor is wearing a fitted dress while dancing and moving.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that permits and sources suggest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be married in New York City next week.

Swift, one of the most successful musicians ‌of all time, and three-time Super Bowl champion Kelce announced their engagement in August. Speculation has swirled about when and where the pair would get married.

A permit was filed with New York City to close the streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to midday July 4 for an event on July 3, the Times said, citing three people with knowledge of ⁠the matter.

City Hall spokesperson Dora Pekec confirmed to Reuters that a permit with those details had been filed.

Several members of Kelce's football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have booked hotel rooms for dates around July 3 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square, the paper said.