Cruz Beckham teases emotional debut EP with song on family rift

Cruz Beckham is set to release his debut EP, Wear & Tear, in August, with one of its songs already breaking the internet.

Loneliest Boy is that one song from the six-track EP that many believe is about Cruz's family rift with his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham.

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Fans are already familiar with the track as Cruz performed the ballad during his live shows in London earlier this year.

During one performance, he became emotional while singing and was comforted by his bandmates. His parents, David and Victoria Beckham, were also in the audience.

The lyrics go, "Loneliest boy, mama don't talk too much, it's breaking her heart," and "Tell me how do you live, when you've got nobody to lose?"

The EP was recorded with Cruz's band, The Breakers. A cover of the Spice Girls hit Wannabe is also part of the album, marking the original song's 30th anniversary.





Cruz, 21, has already released the title track, Wear & Tear, along with its music video.

The EP was made with live performances in mind ahead of Cruz's first US tour later this summer. He also has performances at major festivals including Reading & Leeds, Rock N Roll Circus, and Lollapalooza.

Cruz's debut EP, Wear & Tear, will officially release on August 21.