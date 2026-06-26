Zendaya and Tom Holland react to ‘Spider-Man’ fan theories

Tom Holland says Marvel fans have correctly guessed some surprising details about Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The actor, 30, shared the update during an interview with Vanity Fair France while promoting the upcoming Marvel film.

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“Some of the wildest fan theories are like weirdly accurate to what is happening in the movie,” Tom Holland told the magazine as fans have been trying to guess the movie's story ever since the first trailer was released.

Many have shared theories online about the film's plot, its villains and the mystery role played by Sadie Sink.

However, the actor refused to reveal which theories were correct. “I don’t want to give any fuel to the flames before the movie comes out,” he added, insisting that his “lips are sealed.”

Zendaya, who returns as MJ, also said she enjoys reading fans' ideas online. “What Tom and I enjoy is looking at people’s fan theories,” she said.

Although she did not mention any specific theory, she praised fans for their creativity. “Some are spot on, some are really far off and some have really great ideas.”

Since the trailer debuted, many viewers have guessed that Peter Parker could begin mutating during the film. Others believe Sadie Sink may be playing the X-Men character Jean Grey.

Fans have also predicted that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil could return after appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Some also believe Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, who has already been confirmed for the movie, could also play a major role.

Another popular theory is that Peter may finally reunite with MJ and Ned after No Way Home ended with Doctor Strange's spell erasing their memories of him.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit cinemas on July 29, 2026, and is expected to be Peter Parker’s longest solo movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.