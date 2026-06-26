Jennifer Garner 'hardly worked' following Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Garner reflected on personal challenges that slowed her acting career.

According to Radar Online, the actress revealed that she "hardly worked" for years after her split from Ben Affleck.

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Garner and Affleck got separated in June 2015 and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Explaining how pregnancy, raising kids, and recovering after childbirth kept her away from acting, the actress said, "First of all, when you're in a performance kind of role, you give up a year, year and a half of performance while you are pregnant, having a baby, recovering."

"When my kids were little, I worked so little, and then we had such an upheaval in our family, that I really hardly worked for a long time," she added.

Despite all that, Garner was a constant support for Affleck during his time in rehab. The source claimed at the time, "What Jen ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co-parent."

On the other hand, an insider has revealed that following Ben Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez in 2025, Garner stood by his side, which sparked worry that it could damage her relationship with her beau John Miller.

A source told the outlet, "John wants Jen for himself."

"He's trying to deal with Ben and Jen's relationship by mostly staying quiet, but it's very hard to do that," they added.