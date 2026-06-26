Charli XCX shares what happened during nights out with Madonna

Charli XCX has opened up about spending time with Madonna during a recent trip to Paris.

The 33-year-old singer looked back on the experience during an appearance on BBC Radio 6 on Friday, saying the music legend, 67, left a big impression on her.

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Charli, whose real name is Charlotte Aitchison, said she and Madonna quickly became close after being added to the same group chat.

"We went to Paris and we had a mini break and we just couldn't stop hanging out with each other. It was fab," she said.

The pair were recently seen together during Paris Fashion Week. Madonna also shared photos and videos on social media showing the two stars dancing, smoking, and enjoying drinks at a nightclub with friends. The celebrations came as Madonna prepared to release her 15th studio album.

Charli said they first planned one party together in Paris, but ended up hosting two.

"The first one became us partying together, me on stage, dancing to all her fab music," she said. "Then we planned another party the night after, so we had to do it again."

Charli continued, "She's so interested in really talking about the music that she makes, and how and why, and I found it very inspiring to hang out with her," Charli said.

The singer admitted she was not a Madonna fan when she was younger. However, she said she grew fond of Madonna's music later in life.

Charli also spoke about her latest album, Music, Fashion, Film, saying she chose those three themes because they inspire her and are an important part of many people's lives.