Nancy Guthrie case update: FBI explains why the ‘Porch Guy’ suspect has not been arrested after five months

According to a former FBI agent who has been tracking the case, official investigations looking into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona may be inching closer to identifying the masked “porch guy” suspect caught on her home security camera.

Investigators are getting close to locating the man seen in Guthrie's home security footage in the early hours of February 1, triggering fresh questions about why the FBI has taken five months to move in.

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On the Megyn Kelly Show, O’ Connell’s told listeners that investigators were “ getting close to” the individual captured on Guthrie’s camera.

Earlier, a critical ransom note received shortly after the February 2026 disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, 84, claimed that she had died. The note was one of two planned for Nancy Guthrie's family and sent to news media in the days following her kidnapping.

Authorities and Guthrie’s family had previously released community alerts that Nancy Guthrie was in poor health and lacked her necessary emergency medications.

Savannah Guthrie has been one of the few consistent voices, campaigning for ongoing coverage of the case, to ensure that her mother’s name does not fade from the news cycle.

Last week, she addressed viewers in an emotional segment, saying, “ Her family cannot be at peace, no matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy.”

Nonetheless, no arrest has been announced despite the images being repeatedly broadcast on television and social media, and despite a local reward notice making the rounds for months.