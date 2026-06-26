Dua Lipa melts hearts with intimate honeymoon snaps from Italy

Dua Lipa has offered a glimpse into her romantic getaway with husband Callum Turner.

On Friday, the singer took to Instagram and shared a series of loved-up photos from their honeymoon in Italy.

Advertisement

After celebrating their two weddings, the newlyweds were seen enjoying Italy's scenic coastline.

In the caption, she simply wrote, "Roadtripping."

The photos from the carousel showed the couple embracing on the beach, relaxing by the water, indulging in pasta and gelato, exploring Rome's iconic Colosseum and enjoying reading.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love. One wrote, "We are so happy for you, queen." Another added, "I love that you have time for everything princess, we love you beautiful. @dualipa the skinny."





"The woman returned the photo dump!!" the third comment read.

It is pertinent to mention that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot in an intimate London ceremony on May 31 and then had a larger destination wedding in Sicily on June 6.

Previously, an insider told People about their romantic getaway, "Returning to Sicily to celebrate their wedding and create even more memories felt very special. It made Italy a natural choice for their honeymoon.”

“They spend their days enjoying the water, talking, laughing and soaking up the sunshine. They look incredibly happy, keep holding hands and are very cute,” another source added.