Hugh Jackman feels frozen out by Hollywood friends after Deborra-Lee Furness split

After his split from Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman is said to be facing a cold shoulder from his longtime Hollywood pals.

Insiders have revealed that the Wolverine star believes his ex-wife has turned his friends against him.

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"Hugh's increasingly angry over the feeling that more and more people in Hollywood are quietly turning against him," a source told Radar Online.

They went on to add, "He blames Deb for it 100 percent and says there's been a steady drip of poison behind the scenes from her and her camp."

This comes as Jackman felt ignored by his longtime friend Nicole Kidman at the Met Gala recently. Furthermore, he is also said to be upset by Naomi Watts and Russell Crowe for giving him the cold shoulder.

"What's more, it's not just Nicole who seems to be taking sides. Hugh is now convinced Naomi Watts and even Russell Crowe are ditching him for Deb," an insider claimed.

As per the sources, Kidman is "firmly Team Deb." The Babygirl actress reportedly believes that Furness was "deeply hurt" by Jackman's actions. "Nicole isn't interested in pretending otherwise just because Hugh showed up with a new woman on his arm," the source said.

Adding, "A lot of people close to Deb feel Hugh did her wrong, and Nicole is one friend who has stayed incredibly protective."

For those unaware, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced separation in 2023 and got divorced in June 2025. Their split was tied with Jackman's relationship with Sutton Foster as sources claimed that the duo grew romantically closer while starring in The Music Man in 2022. Moreover, Furness also revealed that the breakdown of their 27-year marriage was a "traumatic journey of betrayal."

Now, the actor claims that it is "incredibly unfair" that even his new-girlfriend Foster is being "frozen out and judged" by people who used to socialize with her.

"Hugh is demanding Deb stop stirring the pot. He says things have spiraled way beyond a normal breakup and turned into a coordinated effort to isolate them socially," the source revealed, noting that he is "no longer prepared to just sit back and take it."