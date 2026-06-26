Jackie Apostel's ring sparks engagement rumours with Cruz Beckham

Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie Apostel have sparked engagement rumours after fans spotted a ring on her left hand in a new photo from Miami.

The couple recently travelled to Miami to watch Scotland take on Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Cruz's father, David Beckham.

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After the match, Jackie shared a loved-up picture on Instagram that quickly caught fans' attention. In the photo, the 30-year-old singer is seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger while Cruz, 21, kisses her on the cheek. Both Cruz and Jackie wore Brazil football shirts for the game.

"Juuuust happy to be here," she captioned the post.

Jackie was born in São Paulo to a Brazilian mother and a German father. She grew up between Brazil and Germany before moving to the United States. She now lives in England.

Like Cruz, Jackie is also a singer-songwriter. She released her debut EP, The Reformation, in 2020. Two years later, she said she was stepping away from being a recording artist to focus on writing and producing music behind the scenes.

The couple were first linked in June 2024 after they were spotted together at Glastonbury Festival. They made their relationship Instagram official in October that year.

Since then, Jackie has become a regular face at Beckham family events. She joined the family at Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show and has also supported Cruz during his first European music tour.

Victoria has publicly shown her support for the relationship. Earlier this year, she commented "We love you" on Jackie's Valentine's Day post for Cruz.

Neither Cruz nor Jackie has commented on the engagement rumours.