Soap opera star Ellen Weston dies at 87

Beloved soap opera star Ellen Weston has passed away at the age of 87.

Best known for her role in The Young and the Restless, Weston died on May 28 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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The news of her death was confirmed by her manager and longtime friend Susan Zachary. The statement shared with the outlet read: "She was our consigliere dispensing advice, wisdom, compassion and care in equal measure — especially when we most needed an ear, a shoulder and a true confidante."

"She took excellent care of herself, always tastefully put together with gorgeous outfits, the perfect makeup and more. Up until the very end, she was still dancing and taking new classes.

"The latest was a pottery class taught by a dear friend that ended a month before her passing," the statement concluded.

Ellen Weston's career began in the early 1960s with Guiding Light, where she played the role of Robin Fletcher from 1963 to 1964. Later, she joined Another World.

Notably, Weston also appeared in classic comedy series Get Smart and made guest appearances in several tv shows.

Her decades-long career was not just in acting, but also as a writer and producer. She worked on the 1999 film And the Beat Goes On: The Sonny and Cher Story, and later returned to Guiding Light as a writer in 2003.