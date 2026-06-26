Netflix star Louis Partridge reacts to reports linking him to James Bond

Louis Partridge has spoken for the first time about rumours that he may be the leading man in the next James Bond film.

The British actor, 22, was at premiere of his new film Enola Holmes 3 on Wednesday when he addressed the speculations.

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"No, no. Not yet at least. But that’s something to keep in mind," he told Variety.

Earlier this year, several reports claimed the 22-year-old actor was among those being considered for the famous role of 007. However, the reports also said the casting process was still in its early stages.

Partridge, who also stars in the upcoming series House of Guinness, also admitted it felt "wonderful" to be mentioned as a possible choice for the 007 role.

The search for the next James Bond is still ongoing. Recent reports say the audition process has moved to the next stage, with only a small group of actors believed to still be in the running.

The next Bond film will be the first made under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the franchise last year.

Denis Villeneuve, famed for the Dune films, will direct the movie, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the script.

Last month, Knight gave a small update on the project. He told Deadline that everything was going "fantastically" and said he could not wait for audiences to see the film.

He also revealed that he is writing the screenplay without a specific actor in mind.

Knight praised Ian Fleming's original James Bond novels, calling them underrated and saying he loves the unique world and dialogue Fleming created.