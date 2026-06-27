Eddie Murphy reflects on James Brown's enduring mentorship: 'That's a true story'

Eddie Murphy opened up about one key advice James Brown gave him in order to be successful in Hollywood.

The 65-year-old American comedian and actor appeared on Apple TV+'s Number One on the Call Sheet, where he reflected on his time with Brown, who succumbed to congestive heart failure resulting from complications of pneumonia at 73 on December 25, 2006.

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In the clip, Murphy can be seen gushing over the late American musician’s enduring mentorship that helped him throughout his career.

He shared, “James Brown told me to, he asked me to. He told me I should stop cursing. He said, 'You want to be in this business a long time? You can stop that cursing.’”

The Beverly Hills Cop star went on to reveal that Brown did not just stop there; he kept guiding him at every step of his career.

"He said, 'Do you think you got a million dollars?’ I said, 'Yeah, I do.' He said, 'You ain't got a million dollars. If you do got a million dollars, you take it, you bury it in the woods,” he recalled, admitting that the Soul on Top hitmaker’s word stuck with him forever, as it was the advice to keep the cash secure; otherwise, “the government will take it."

"I said, 'But can't the government take your land?' He said, 'But they won't know where the money is.' That's a true story. So that's the kind of advice I used to get. We didn't have a lot of elders,” Eddie Murphy stated.