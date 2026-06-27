Elsie Hewitt's post-baby glow makes fans pity Pete Davidson

Elsie Hewitt's latest photos have sparked a wave of reactions from fans, with many believing Pete Davidson must be fumbling hard after their split.

The 30-year-old model has been making headlines with sultry and some effortlessly chic photos this week, leaving fans wonderstruck.

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"Pete fumbled HARD," one person wrote in the comments of the latest photo she posted on Friday.

"Bounced back and better than ever.. and now with a little perfect bestie. I don’t know you but I’m SO proud of you!!!" wrote another fan, encouraging the first-time mom.





Hewitt even dropped a photo of herself striking a pose in an orange two-piece swimsuit after losing all the baby fat six months after welcoming a daughter, Scottie Rose, in December 2025.

The new posts come weeks after Hewitt opened up about life as a first-time mother following her split from Davidson.

During postpartum parenting and her dispute with the comedian over child custody, the model also sparked speculations about Davidson's role as a father after saying she was raising their daughter "on my own".

In a TikTok video shared on May 16, the model first clapped back at digs about her casual appearance in paparazzi photographs.

“That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard,” Hewitt said.

In response, an insider close to Davidson pushed back against these statements, telling People that the comedian has remained fully present and has provided full financial support for both Hewitt and their baby.

The couple was first linked in March 2025 and moved in together shortly after. They reportedly separated in mid-May 2026.

Sources cited the pressure of becoming new parents in a fresh relationship and their differing schedules as reasons for the split. Reports say Hewitt craved more home support while Davidson’s heavy work and travel schedule kept him away.

Meanwhile, Davidson has also been making headlines away from the family drama. According to Page Six, the comedian was seen at the opening of Pacha nightclub on Friday, where he arrived with a group of friends and spent the night dancing to DJ Solomun's set from a table behind the booth.

Sources told the outlet that several women approached Davidson during the night, but he was not interested and instead focused on enjoying the evening with his friends.

“Girls were hitting on him,” the source regarding the SNL alum, whose past dating history also includes romances with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian. “But he wasn’t interested and was just having a good time dancing with friends.”

He reportedly stayed at the venue until around 4 a.m. and was also seen spending time with singer Ava Max. A source said he attended the event to support a friend involved in organising it.

A few days later, Davidson spent Father's Day with his six-month-old daughter and his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, during a visit to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.