Sharon Stone breaks silence on childhood abuse: 'Death is glee and relief'

Sharon Stone recently broke her silence on her devastating relationship with her maternal grandfather and why she felt emptiness after his death.

All There Is with Anderson Cooper podcast hosted the 68-year-old American actress for a recent episode, where she reflected on her complicated bond with her granddad and the farrago of emotions she felt following his demise.

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For those unaware, in her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, published in 2021, Sharon wrote that she felt “glee and relief and emptiness” after her grandfather departed from life.

Referring to her statement, she explained to Cooper, saying, "He was an abuser who abused my mom and did everything he could possibly do to get near us to be abusive of us. And he was not a grandfather, he was a creature that we tried to avoid at all costs."

Notably, the Basic Instinct star also claimed in her book that she and her sister, Kelly faced s****** abused at his hands.

Referring to her claim, the 59-year-old American journalist quipped, "It's a very weird thing when you're a kid and the first experience you have of death is glee and relief and emptiness.”

Sharon, who was 14 and her sister was 11 at the time of her grandfather’s death, also noticed that there was no “gentle caring” and “hand-holding” at his service.

The Casino actress and Kelly took a sigh of relief when they went up to his coffin to make sure he was dead.

“I reached in and shoved him in the shoulder, and he was stiff and didn't move, and I went, ‘Yeah.’ And I think I said, 'It's over.' And I think we still backed off,” she recalled.

"It will be a picture in my mind forever of that weird sense of emptiness — good emptiness. It's over," Sharon Stone shared.