Dad of 12' Nick Cannon roasted as he posts two baby mamas in less than 24 hours

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott recently gathered with family and friends to remember their late son Zen on what would have been his fifth birthday.

The couple shared photos from a beachside memorial on Instagram, showing their family and friends also in attendance.

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Everyone dressed in white to mark the occasion and held candles in his memory. There was also a birthday cake with Zen's photo on it and a candle shaped like the number five.

"What a beautiful celebration of life for our Angel Zen Scott Cannon," the now-father-of-11 wrote in the caption.

He also quoted 2 Corinthians 4:6 before adding, "Zen's Light will forever shine in our hearts. We love you my son."

The dad-of-12 also reposted the photos on Instragram Stories.

Interestingly, just six hours apart was his photos from another family getaway with one of his six baby mamas, Bre Tiesi, with whom he shares son Legendary Love.

The stories featuring Tiesi and their son was a simple repost of a carousel he had shared, featuring their time at Disneyland in Los Angeles to mark their son's 4th birthday, also posted only hours before posting the family gathering with Alyssa.

A photo of his other child, Onyx Ice Cole, whom he shares with a different baby mama, LaNisha Cole, also made it to his Instagram Stories, showing the little girl embracing Legendary Love.

Comments section filled up with fans finding his social media activity amusing.

"Having 2 BM on your story within 5 hours of each other is wild," one person commented, while another wrote, "I pray these women find their way".

Others joked that Bre must be jealous after seeing his post with Alyssa, as the Selling Sunset star, 35, had gone public in December 2024 about their consensual non-monogamous relationship and being very much together with Cannon.

"Bre punching the air rn," one joked.

Zen died in December 2021 at just five months old after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott later welcomed their daughter, Halo Marie, in December 2022. However, the pair are no longer dating and only engage in coparenting commitments.

Cannon, 45, also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with former wife Mariah Carey, as well as three children each with Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa.

This is not the first time Cannon has honoured Zen on his birthday. Last year, he marked what would have been his fourth birthday by visiting a children's hospital and lighting a candle in his memory.

He also announced a partnership through the Zen's Light Foundation to launch a "Zen's Light: A Celebration of Life" candle. Cannon said money from every sale would help families affected by childhood cancer and other serious illnesses.