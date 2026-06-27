Nia Long's biggest regret from her chance encounter with Prince exposed

Nia Long recently reminisced about her encounter with Prince before she rose to fame.

The 55-year-old American actress appeared on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, where she opened up about her unexpected meeting with the late American singer-songwriter and musician.

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Calling to mind her chance meeting with Prince, Long said, "I still have my Kenneth Cole black snake embossed shoes that I wore when Prince tried to talk to me. I didn't know it was Prince.”

Martinez went on to ask if the Purple Rain hitmaker was "shooting a shot" with her, to which she replied, "Yeah, he grabbed my hand, and I was like—,” she pulled her hand back, making an uncomfortable face when he advanced towards her.

Long admitted that she seethed with rage at her pals for not recognizing Prince, as she recalled, "We got to the car and my hatin'****** girlfriend at the time — because she should have told me earlier, let's be real, it was Prince — she goes, 'Girl, you know that was Prince.’ I go, 'Why didn't you tell me before we left the building?'"

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star’s behaviour would be completely different if she had identified him at first glance.

She quipped. "If I knew it was Prince, I would have just turned around and said, 'Hello.'"

"I met him years later once I became an actress. I was like, 'I met you a long time ago,' and he was lovely, but we talked about my hair the whole time because he liked my haircut,” Nia Long shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, passed away at 57 after taking an accidental overdose of fentanyl on April 21, 2016.