Dwyane Wade's son Zaire Wade apprehended on suspicion of domestic violence

Zaire Wade, the son of Dwyane Wade, has been apprehended on suspicion of domestic violence.

According to arrest records reviewed by PEOPLE magazine, the 24-year-old American basketball player was taken into custody and booked in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 21, where his bond was set at $50,000.

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Zaira was released on bond that same day, and the court granted an emergency protective order for the alleged victim, whose identity is being kept secret.

A Burbank Police spokesperson told the same outlet, “He was arrested and booked for domestic violence, criminal threats and false imprisonment.”

“Detectives will be presenting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for filing considerations,” the spokesperson added.

For those unaware, NBC Los Angeles reported that a woman was heard screaming when the police reached the location in Burbank, California, at around 5:30 a.m. local time. They discovered a woman with "lacerations on her face and body,” and a handgun was recovered from the residence.

Notably, the lady was rushed to the hospital for the treatment of the injuries she endured, according to the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that Dwyane, who owns a minority stake in the Utah Jazz, welcomed Zaire and his daughter Zaya, 19, with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. He shares his 7-year-old daughter with his wife Gabrielle Union and 11-year-old son Xavier with Aja Metoyer.