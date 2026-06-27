Reese Witherspoon 'feels proud' of Oliver Haarmann before 'Elle' release

Reese Witherspoon’s relationship with Oliver Haarmann has reportedly helped her accelerate in her career.

For those unaware, Witherspoon and Haarmann were first romantically linked in July 2024 and confirmed the rumors of their romance by making a highly talked-about red carpet debut at the New York City premiere of the Prime Video series Elle on June 23, 2026, which will be released on Prime Video on July 1, 2026.

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An insider told PEOPLE magazine that the 50-year-old American actress and producer, who is currently promoting Legally Blonde’s prequel series Elle, “is in a really exciting place.”

The source claimed, "She loves the kind of focus that comes with having a lot going on.”

“She really enjoyed working behind the scenes on the show, including the casting process, and feels proud to be bringing something she cares so much about to a new audience,” they noted, referring to Witherspoon’s role as an executive producer in the forthcoming series.

Notably, the kind of life The Morning Show star is extremely satisfied with the kind of life she is living, as it helps her spend time with her boyfriend, Haarmann.

Witherspoon “still loves her life in Nashville," but she has also been enjoying traveling "back and forth to New York" to see the German financier.

"She likes that he's outside of the entertainment world. He's very driven in his own career and that really works for Reese, who loves being busy and focused. They have a lot of fun together and things between them are going really well,” concluded the insider.

It is pertinent to mention that the Big Little Lies alum’s relationship with Oliver Haarmann started after her two failed marriages. She married Ryan Phillippe in 1999, welcomed two children, daughter Ava and son Deacon, 26 and 22, respectively, and annulled their marriage in 2008.

Reese Witherspoon’s second marriage to Jim Toth, a former talent agent, lasted from 2011 to 2023. The former couple welcomed one child together, son Tennessee James Toth, in September 2012.