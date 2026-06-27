‘Supergirl’ fails to knock down 2026 box office juggernaut

Supergirl flew into theatres, but the new DC film did not fly high enough to beat a towering movie: Toy Story 5.

The superhero movie ranked second at the box office, raking in $18 million from 3,602 cinemas.

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This opening will help the DC movie — made on a $170 million budget — reach $59 million by the end of the opening weekend, according to Variety.

Though Supergirl is far behind her cousin Superman, whose debut film soared past $120 million in its initial weekend.

Yet, what is currently dominating in cinemas is Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5.

For its second straight weekend, the animated film is dominating the box office.

The movie is on track to reach up to $80 million, bringing the film’s domestic total to almost $300 million.

Not to mention, the Toy Story 5 opening weekend drew in $160 million, making it the biggest domestic opening of 2026.

'Supergirl ending'

In the ending of Supergirl, Milly Alcock – the actress who portrayed the superhero Kara Zor-El – made a shocking decision.

Spoiler Alert!

She stopped Ruthye from killing the villain Krem of Yellow Hills – who murdered Ruthye's parents – and she paid heed.

But as she is turning away, Kara puts Krem on the sword.

Alcock explained, “For me, it was kind of the only choice. She's protecting Ruthye from becoming even further traumatised in having to deal with all of these massive, conflicting emotions, and she's trying to teach her how to not do as she does, basically."

She continued, "Not to run away from all the pain and know that that pain has to be fixed internally, as opposed to externally through drinking or hurting people or hurting yourself.”

“It's the right thing to do in this twisted way. She’s seen so many people suffer," Alcock concluded.