Hugh Jackman reveals why he is attracted to anti-heroes

Hugh Jackman portrayed monster hunter Gabriel Van Helsing in 2004’s Van Helsing.

A star entrepreneur, P.T. Barnum, in 2017's The Greatest Showman.

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But what attracted him the most were broken antiheroes.

In an interview with People, Jackman said, "I am fascinated by them.”

This fascination, the actor said, began in his childhood. He offered an example of the character Han Solo in Star Wars.

"I go back to even Star Wars as a kid; it was, 'Who's Han Solo? That's an interesting character.' I was very intrigued by them.”

Then Jackman said that Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven has also had a major influence on him.

"I think as I get older, I'm more and more drawn to the grey areas of humanity rather than the easy fix, or 'this is who that person is, this is who this person is.'"

Now, Jackman’s played Robin Hood in his latest movie, which he said has a striking similarity with his send-off of Wolverine in 2017’s Logan.

"I really love that — because, Logan, I had a lot of say in where we were going with that.”

“And I think this takes it even further, but there are some definite parallels there," he noted.

The Death of Robin Hood in cinemas.