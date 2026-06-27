Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: Street closures spark backlash

A permit was filed with New York City to close the streets around Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are facing backlash due to street closures around the venue after The New York Times confirmed that the couple is all set to get married in July 2026.

The publication reported that permits and sources suggest Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be married in New York City next week at, Madison Square Garden

Advertisement

The pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s wedding would reportedly take place at New York City’s iconic arena over the 4th of July weekend.

A permit was filed with New York City to close the streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 to midday July 4 for an event on July 3, the Times said, citing three people with knowledge of ⁠the matter.

Reacting to the report a fan said, “Taylor’s gift has always been knowing how ordinary people think.” “This feels different. The mood is, ‘Why should my day be harder because of a pop star and a football player?‘“

On social media, the couple’s wedding is also drawing comparisons to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ three-day wedding celebrations in Venice in June 2025, with critics calling them a display of wealth.

City Hall spokesperson Dora Pekec confirmed to Reuters that a permit with those details had been filed.

Several members of Kelce's football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, have booked hotel rooms for dates around July 3 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square, the paper said.