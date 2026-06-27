Matt Damon reveals tough filming conditions on Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Matt Damon has opened up about his filming experience in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Despite leading the film, the Oscar-winning actor admitted that he received no special treatment while filming.

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During his conversation with People Magazine, Damon, who plays the role of the legendary Greek King Odysseus, said, "If you're out on a boat in the middle of the ocean and you get caught in a storm, you get wet with everybody else."

"Nobody's getting a hot beverage that you're not getting. You know what I mean? Everybody's on equal footing, including Chris, who was just as cold and wet as everybody else throughout the whole thing," Damon shared.

Adding, "So that made it feel like we were really all in it together, because we were."

"I do feel really bonded with everybody who was on that movie, cast and crew, because it was so challenging for everyone," he noted.

Besides Matt Damon, the film also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron.

Furthermore, Damon also shared about the on-set struggles. He said, "Every single day of filming that movie stands out because it felt more like an expedition than a film."

"It was so difficult to get the shots that we got, the way that we got them, that it really required every single person on that cast and crew to just completely max out day after day after day."

He expressed his gratitude to be part of the crew, saying, "it never could have worked if everybody hadn't completely just pushed themselves beyond what they thought they could do."