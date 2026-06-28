Leon Black, Debra Black’s marriage and Epstein ties draw fresh interest

Leon Black’s wife Debra Black is a Broadway producer and keeps a low profile Billionaire investor Leon Black walked out of a with a panel of lawmakers investigating late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after refusing to answer questions on non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Black, whose name comes up in the Epstein files released by the justice department, testified voluntarily. But he left after he was asked about NDAs he may have signed, the panel chairman said.

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The House of Representatives Oversight Committee issued two subpoenas for Black to share NDAs and give an on-camera deposition under oath.

The latest development has sparked fresh interest into his links with Epstein and how his wife Debra Black reacted to it.

Epstein files show that at some point Leon Black’s extramarital affair with Russian model Guzel Ganieva strained their relationship.

The files include emails where Epstein actively helped Black manage the situation with Ganieva.

Dabra Black is mentioned in the files in connection with the marital strain. Jeffrey Epstein was aware of the affair becoming known to her and advised Leon on handling the situation, including a suggestion that Black separate from her to avoid stress. The couple ultimately stayed together.

Debra Black maintains a relatively low public profile focused on positive work as a Broadway producer.