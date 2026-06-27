'The Bear' star Ebon Moss-Bachrach shares 'complex feelings' about finale

The cast of The Bear has shared their thoughts as the show ends with season five.

In an interview with People, the members of the cast including Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Lionel Boyce, Matt Matheson and Abby Elliott came together and opened up about the show's finale.

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Ebon admitted that he had mixed emotions after reading the finale script. "I think endings are very hard, and life often doesn't present you with a clean ending."

"I think that The Bear ends on its own terms in a way that makes a lot of sense, that stays in character to this show, that honors the characters, that leaves everyone with dignity and with grace. It's a very emotional episode and, obviously, I have very complex feelings about it," the actor, who plays Richie on the show, said.

Meanwhile, Liza called it "incredible." She added, "Not everything is tied up in a bow, but these people, I feel hopeful for them."

The actress, who played Tina on the show, admitted that she feels "proud of this season."

On the other hand, Lionel, who plays Marcus on the show said that it was "a great way to send these characters off."

"It is emotional, bittersweet. You immediately go into reflection mode. I felt proud," he said.

Furthermore, Matty, known for his role of Neil Fak on the show praised the show creator Chris Storer. "Show creator] Chris [Storer] is really great at landing the plane," he said.

The finale of the show sees Jeremy Allen White's Carmy reveal that The Bear has earned two Michelin stars before making the surprising decision to explore a new career path outside the restaurant. Other storylines offer hopeful futures for several characters while intentionally leaving some questions unanswered.

Abby, who plays the role of Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto, expressed her hope that viewers leave with an uplifting message from the series. "I hope that these characters' stories have resonated with people on a really deeply human level."

"Each character has such a unique story and has found such purpose. I think that there's something there to emulate with coming together as a team and this family that you've kind of chosen for yourself and really leaning on the people that you love," Abby said to the outlet.

She further noted that the creator of the Chris Storer has always told her "just keep going," and this is what comes to her mind with the show.