Brennan Elliott breaks silence of life after wife's death

Brennan Elliott opened up about life after the death of his wife Camilla Row.

The actor lost his wife to gastric cancer in March 2025, after a nine-year battle with the disease.

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Speaking with People Magazine, Brennan admitted he spent months struggling to process his grief before therapy helped him begin healing. "I was stuck also."

"It's tough to move forward when certain things happen to you, but you've got to keep plugging away. I feel like this is the next chapter of my life," Elliott told the outlet.

He shared that therapy made him realize that he "needed to spend some quiet time letting myself feel all the feelings I was feeling. To sit and channel those feelings and talk about them is impossible until you're calm and grounded. That happened for me in probably February this year. So that's almost 11 months of a tough grind. ... And I feel like I'm starting to live again."

Elliott revealed that during his wife's illness, much of his career was driven by the need to support his family and cover medical expenses rather than enjoying the work itself.

"For a lot of the time I was working while Cami was sick, it was a state of survival. I was much more, 'Let's get this and let's do this, let's make it good, and I've got to call her and make sure she's okay.' I'd go film a movie or I'd do a TV series, and I'd make money and take care of her and take her to chemo," he said.

Adding, "My wife didn't want to have to have me do it anymore. She was the one that was like, 'I need to get out of this. This is terrible for me and you.'"

The actor also reflected on rewatching his 2022 Hallmark film The Gift of Peace, saying he barely recognized the version of himself on screen.

"I saw a totally different movie [than what I remembered]. I don't know who that guy is anymore. That guy, that Brennan is the guy that's surviving because he doesn't want his wife to die and she's going through all that chemo. I'm a caregiver. The man I am now is not that guy," he said.

Now, Brennan Elliott says he approaches every project with renewed appreciation.

He returns to Hallmark in A Castle of Our Own, which is set to premiere on June 27.