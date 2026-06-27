Oliver Tree's new foundation reveals bold mission to back artists

Oliver Tree’s estate has followed the late artist’s wish

Oliver Tree, an offbeat musician, died tragically in a helicopter crash in Brazil.

Now, the late singer’s estate has set up a charitable foundation for budding artists.

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Given Tree’s eccentric personality, the foundation is named Dr. Oliver Tree's Extremely Epic Art Grant for Baby Geniuses.

On its website, the group’s mission reads, "Oliver believed the most valuable way for artists to master their craft was not through studying but by physically getting their hands dirty and creating things."

“The foundation provides grants to artists working in music, film, installation, and performance art.”

"Projects", meanwhile, according to the statement, “should reflect the spirit of the work Oliver Tree created in collaboration with the foundation’s board members during his lifetime.”

Grants, on the other hand, specifically "must be used for the production and creation of art. Equipment, gear, and tools may be rented for a project. Grant money may not be used to purchase them.”

Regarding the submissions, the foundation will meet each year to review them and decide how the funding will be distributed to them.

The foundation is set up in accordance with Tree’s wishes.

Prior to his death, he said in a podcast, “I’ll get my kids through college; that’s the agreement, but there’s not going to be a silver spoon. All the money is going to go back to artists.”