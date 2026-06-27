Nancy Guthrie update: Hoda Kotb put on standby as Savannah leaves ‘everyone deeply worried’

US TV host Savannah Guthrie has reached a breaking point and left her colleagues ‘deeply worried’ after fresh claims about her missing mother Nancy came to light.

Hollywood expert Rob Shuter has claimed that Savannah may need to step away from the show as the emotional weight of the Nancy investigation becomes increasingly unbearable for her.

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The insiders told Rob for his Naughty But Nice, “Everyone is deeply worried about Savannah.”

Savannah is showing incredible strength on camera, the source said and added but every new twist is “another emotional blow”.

“No one expects a daughter to carry this kind of heartbreak while hosting live television every morning.”

The insiders told the expert that Hoda Kotb has been put on standby and is ready to return to the anchor desk immediately should Savannah decide—or be encouraged—to take time away.

Another close source continued to inform the expert, “Hoda didn’t hesitate. She made it clear she’ll be there the moment she’s needed. This isn’t about replacing Savannah—it’s about protecting a friend. Right now, everyone wants Savannah focused on one thing: finding her mother.”

Earlier, in another piece, the same expert claimed that the network executives privately urged Savannah to take as much time away as she needed, but she apparently shocked them and the viewers with her decision after reports surfaced about a ransom note allegedly claiming Nancy Guthrie, had died.

“She said, ‘If this is going to be discussed, I’m going to be the one discussing it,’” the spy said and added “She wasn’t going to let anyone else tell her family’s story.”