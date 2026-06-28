Rob Lowe confirms 'St. Elmo’s Fire' sequel after 41 years
Rob Lowe shares his excitement as he announces sequel to cult classic film 'St. Elmo’s Fire'
Rob Lowe has finally teased a sequel to St. Elmo’s Fire after more than four decades.
For those unaware, the American coming-of-age drama film co-written and directed by Joel Schumacher was released on June 28, 1985. The movie had an ensemble cast, including:
- Lowe as William "Billy" Hicks
- Demo Moore as Julianna "Jules" Van Patten
- Judd Nelson as Alec Newberry
- Andrew McCarthy as Kevin Dolenz,
- Emilio Estevez as Kirby Keager
- Andie MacDowell as Dale Biberman
- Jenny Wright as Felicia Hicks
- Mare Winningham as Wendy Beamish
- Blake Clark as Wally
- Matthew Laurance as Ron Dellasandro
- Joyce Van Patten as Mrs. Beamish
On the recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Lowe announced that the team is working on the script of St. Elmo’s Fire.
He shared, “I’m trying to get it done, but I’m excited. I think the reason that St. Elmo’s continues to mean a lot to people is because it’s such a great snapshot of your 20s.”
“Everyone wants to do it. We just need to get the script right, and that’s what we’re working on,” the 62-year-old American actor stated.
Notably, this comes after Lowe told Entertainment Tonight in 2024 that the script of St. Elmo’s Fire is in “very early stages.”
It is pertinent to mention that NBC started developing St. Elmo’s Fire’s sequel in 2019 and planned to create a modern version of the film, but it never moved past the development stage.
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