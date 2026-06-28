'Elle' star honours late James Van Der Beek before his final onscreen role

Lexi Minetree got honest about working with the late James Van Der Beek in the forthcoming series, Elle.

For those unaware, Van Der Beek passed away at the age of 48 due to complications caused by stage 3 colorectal cancer on February 11, 2026. He was diagnosed with the deadly disease in 2023 and underwent surgery and chemotherapy.

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Four months after the Dawson's Creek star’s death, his final onscreen role as Dean Wilson will debut in Elle, a prequel to the Legally Blonde franchise.

At the streamer’s Obsessed Fest, Minetree, who is playing the titular character, a future Harvard law student, Elle Woods, opened up to Deadline about her experience with Van Der Beek in the upcoming Prime Video show.

The 25-year-old American television and film actress said the late actor “brought so much life” to his role as Wilson.

She gushed, “He’s wonderful. It was incredible working with him. He’s so charismatic, and I’m so excited for people to get to see his performance, because he just brought so much life to this character, and to set, honestly.”

“I remember meeting him and just feeling so much warmth, and he even brought his daughters to set. It was really incredible. I know this is his last show, and I think fans are gonna be in for a real treat, getting to see him. We miss him so much,” Lexi Minetree, the Crowdsource Murder actress, recalled.

It is pertinent to mention that Elle, executive-produced by Reese Witherspoon, is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on July 1, 2026. Watch the trailer here.



