Alanna Ubach credits Jessica Cauffiel for 'Legally Blonde' role

Alanna Ubach has given credit to Jessica Cauffiel for landing a role in Legally Blonde.

For those unaware, Ubach portrayed Serena McGuire and Cauffiel starred as Margot in the 2001 comedy film based on Amanda Brown’s novel. The film, directed by Robert Luketic, had a starry cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Ali Larter, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Matthew Davis, and others.

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Celebrating the movie’s 25th anniversary on June 26, the 50-year-old American actress admitted to PEOPLE magazine that she can still "remember everything” about Legally Blonde, especially her chance encounter with Cauffiel ahead of her audition.

Calling to mind, she shared, “I remember walking in and meeting Jessica Cauffiel in the bathroom before I tested for the role, and as a joke, I couldn't find a good lipstick to put on, and I looked over at her, and I said, ‘Do you have a nice lipstick I can put on?' That was all I said.”

"She said, ‘Sure. Of course. I know this is your color. This is great.’ I started putting it on, and I said, ‘Have you been cast in the role?’” Ubach recalled.

McGuire then told her about her casting as Margot in the movie, and she was present there to check how well different actresses gel together as best friends.

“I said, ‘I'm one of them, and I need to make rent, kid. I really need this role. I really need this job,'" Ubach revealed.

“How about mirroring my movements? If you mirror my movements, I think we can be a team together,'" Cauffiel suggested to the Euphoria star.

“And Serena and Margot were born in the women's restroom of Universal casting,” Alanna Ubach stated.