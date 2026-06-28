Harry Styles loses control on stage during extreme UK heatwave

Harry Styles sends fans in a frenzy after sudden incident on stage.

The One Direction alum, who was set to perform as Wembley Stadium on Friday, 26 June, collapsed on stage due to the extreme heatwave in the UK.

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The incident happened while Styles was performing ‘As It Was’ for fans. A few seconds after his collapse, the songster was seen getting back up and waving his fans goodbye before finally leaving the stage.

The former One Direction star looked back fondly on the beginning of his boy band era during his very first time at Wembley Stadium as part of his tour.

"16 years ago my sister brought me to London for the very first time for my X Factor audition,” the Adore You singer recalled. “Driving here today, and any time I come through Wembley, it means so much to me.”

The Sign of The Times crooner noted: “It was right in that building next door where I was put into a band called One Direction.”