Henry Winkler reveals bombshell reasons why he loved 'Arrested Development'

Henry Winkler recently got candid and opened up about how he was cast in Arrested Development.

For those unaware, the 80-year-old American actor and director played the role of Barry Zuckerkorn, an incompetent family lawyer, in the satirical television sitcom.

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The 80-year-old American actor and director appeared on the recent episode of the Rich Eisen Show, where he was asked about his time on the set of Arrested Development and what he loved most about the show.

Listing three things about the FOX comedy, Winker said, “First of all, the cast was amazing. Second of all, I was hired for like two episodes, and I stayed for five years. Third of all, it was written so incredibly well.”

He went on to elaborate, “Mitch Hurwitz, the creator, had a feed in his office of what we were doing on the soundstage.”

"He could see every angle of the cameras, and you were about to say something so funny you couldn't believe it, and he came running in, 'Say this! Say this!' And it was funnier than one of the funniest things I was ever going to say that he had already written,” the Happy Days star shared.

When Eisen asked Winkler to share his “favorite” scene from Arrested Development, he simply stated that he could not specify one scene, as he loved the entire show.

"I enjoy my job, I love my job every day," the Waterboy actor quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Arrested Development, which ran five seasons from November 2003 to March 2026, had an ensemble cast, including Alia Shawkat, Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Jessica Walter, Michael Cera, Tony Hale, and others.