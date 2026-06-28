Prince Harry may not bring Meghan and children to UK over latest snub: report

The UK authorities' decision not to provide security to Prince Harry and his family during their visit to the UK next month has cast doubt on whether the Duke of Sussex will bring Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Lilibet with him.

According to The Sun, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) has turned down requests for protection just a week before he is due to arrive for a string of engagements.

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The outlet reported that the Duke of Sussex will still come but the arrival of Meghan and the children has been thrown into doubt and is being reassessed after the decision by RAVEC.

The Sun earlier reported that a Risk Management Board was being convened to discuss Harry’s security case after he lost his High Court bid to return his 24 hour security.

It said that no meeting has taken place and now RAVEC has determined no security will be provided.

The report comes a day after sources close to the US-based royal couple confirmed Harry would bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to the UK next month.

In 2025. Prince Harry said he was "devastated" to lose his appeal over his security in Britain after stepping down from royal duties, telling the BBC he would "struggle to forgive" the decision and could not safely bring his family to Britain.

Harry, King Charles' younger son who has moved to the United States with his wife Meghan, had sought to overturn a decision by the Home Office, the ministry responsible for policing.