Prince William needs time as Prince Harry extends Olive branch

Prince William is still upset with Prince Harry and does not want to have a royal reunion.

The Prince of Wales, who has snubbed his younger brother as Prince Harry prepares to visit England next month, is upset with the turn of event events.

Advertisement

Richard Fitzwilliams tells Daily Express, “William won’t want to meet Harry, certainly not on this occasion.”

He added: “He feels betrayed and doesn't trust him.”

He explained: “You can never say never. If this visit had been arranged without publicity, it would have been a sign that they might have changed, as opposed to the world watching and vast publicity.”

Former BBC royal expert, Jennie Bond, told the Mirror: “It is, though, going to be a delicate balancing act for the King. If he makes peace with his youngest son, his loyal and steadfast older son will have his nose royally put out of joint.

“There is absolutely no sign of any thaw in the brotherly feud. But we should never say never. Things can change — and perhaps William might one day come round to his brother’s view that ‘there’s no point in continuing to fight any more’.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.