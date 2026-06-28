Prince Harry gives proof he has ‘grown up ‘ahead of UK visit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given key condition before being supported during their trip to UK
Prince Harry was given special instructions over his upcoming trip to the UK.
The Duke of Sussex, who is bringing wife Meghan Markle and kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to England in July, was told to maintain secrecy over family affairs.
As reported by the Daily Mail, a friend of Harry said: "The conversations started in January. Harry said that he wanted to come over with Meghan and the kids for Invictus and proposed that the Palace could support them.
"The view was that he would have to ensure that all of the family part of the visit remained private. He agreed to that in a heartbeat. The way he has conducted himself since then has led to confidence in this new version of Harry. He has changed a lot [since Megxit]. He has grown up."
Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.
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