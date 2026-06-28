King Charles has deprived Buckingham Palace of its ‘fantasy’
King Charles is King Charles‘s decision to not live in Buckingham Palace has negatively impacted the property
King Charles has changed the way general public sea Buckingham Palace.
His majesty, who decided not to have the palace as his permanent residence when he made the monarch, has stolen the spotlight from the property.
The former BBC royal correspondent, Iennie Bond, told the Mirror : “There’s no denying that part of the attraction of the Palace was always to stand by the railings and look up to see if there was a curtain twitching and a crowned head peeking out!
She added: “It’s all a fantasy, of course, because the private apartments are tucked back and, in any case, no one has lived at the Palace now for nearly seven years. Has anyone noticed? Probably not.
“There will still be a chance to see the King or other members of the family popping into the Palace for meetings or events. The garden parties will still take place, and the Changing of the Guard will be the same spectacle. But there’s no denying that a bit of the magic will have been rubbed away.
“The Palace insists it will still be the beating heart of the monarchy. I’m not so sure, but it is certainly going to have to pay its way in the future,” said Ms Bond.
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